AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,112 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,112 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAP opened at $183.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $154.46 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 69.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

