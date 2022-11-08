AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,296,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at $3,079,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 33.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 18,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at $1,297,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAR opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $34.36.

