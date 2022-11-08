AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,704 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,702,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.07.

Shares of AMH opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average of $35.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

