Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290,058 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $10,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Ally Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Ally Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Ally Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $53.83.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

