Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 262,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,603,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 260,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,259,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 202,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,894,000 after buying an additional 41,230 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

JNJ stock opened at $172.98 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,942. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

