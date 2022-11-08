Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s 5th Largest Position

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,899.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,015 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.4% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,547.2% during the second quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 24,247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 814.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 59,305 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,283.9% in the second quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,731.5% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.56 billion, a PE ratio of 83.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.04 and a twelve month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

