Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,110.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,469.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $627,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,641.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 243,085 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,841,000 after acquiring an additional 229,123 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,083.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 406,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,132,000 after acquiring an additional 387,500 shares during the period. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 270,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 256,500 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.5 %

AMZN stock opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.04 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $923.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.09, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

