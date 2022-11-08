American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 151,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FLV opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.60.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.