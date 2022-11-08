American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Stock Position Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,134 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,051.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 31,906 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $728,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

AEL opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.17.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

