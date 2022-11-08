Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,994 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.53. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

