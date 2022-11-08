Analyzing UDR (NYSE:UDR) and Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF)

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) and Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares UDR and Mapletree Logistics Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR 10.90% 4.78% 1.59% Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for UDR and Mapletree Logistics Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR 0 7 9 0 2.56 Mapletree Logistics Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

UDR presently has a consensus price target of $52.56, indicating a potential upside of 39.07%. Given UDR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UDR is more favorable than Mapletree Logistics Trust.

This table compares UDR and Mapletree Logistics Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDR $1.29 billion 9.53 $150.02 million $0.49 77.12 Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UDR has higher revenue and earnings than Mapletree Logistics Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of UDR shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of UDR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UDR beats Mapletree Logistics Trust on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UDR

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2020, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 51,649 apartment homes including 1,031 homes under development. For over 48 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST main board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2020, it has a portfolio of 156 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, China, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$10.2 billion. MLT is managed by Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd.

