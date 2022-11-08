Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,102 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $142,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.85.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $138.92 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

