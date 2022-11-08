Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.7% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 30,391.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after buying an additional 25,989,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Apple by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.85.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $138.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

