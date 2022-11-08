Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 22,811 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.6% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.4 %

Apple stock opened at $138.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.63.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

