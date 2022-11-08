ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Stock Position Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 101.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 368,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 24,416 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 251,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 73,720 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,698,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 214,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 32,159 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $53.99.

