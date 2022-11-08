Aspireon Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,841 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.7% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.4% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.95.

Microsoft stock opened at $227.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

