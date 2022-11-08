Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 24,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 9.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Assurant by 10.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter valued at $598,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.20.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $120.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.52. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $194.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

