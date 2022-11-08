Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Holdings Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Atkore were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $42,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 30.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,139,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,585,000 after purchasing an additional 266,924 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 20.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 965,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,129,000 after purchasing an additional 162,961 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Atkore by 17.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 108,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Atkore by 378.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 103,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR opened at $92.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $123.53.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

