Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its stake in Atkore by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Atkore by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $651,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATKR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $92.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $123.53.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

