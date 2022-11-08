Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $38.71 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 71,535 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.7% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Apple by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $138.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.85.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

