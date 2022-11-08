Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 814.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,585 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,305 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after buying an additional 543,744 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375,927 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,023,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,135 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $910,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,847 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $923.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.09, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.04 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

