Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,459 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBAR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BBAR opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $627.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $583.77 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

Banco BBVA Argentina Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.