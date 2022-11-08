Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bennett Selby Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.3% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after buying an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after buying an additional 777,837 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,286,000 after buying an additional 265,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,837,000 after buying an additional 509,818 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,449,000 after buying an additional 328,297 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,942. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

NYSE JNJ opened at $172.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $452.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.12 and its 200 day moving average is $171.83.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.