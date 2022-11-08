BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 508,852 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 431,885 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,137,000. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEO stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

