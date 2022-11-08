Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Stock Position Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,705 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,256,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,456,000 after buying an additional 28,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,754,000 after buying an additional 168,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 110.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,426,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,289,000 after buying an additional 1,274,754 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 8.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,038,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,598,000 after buying an additional 150,878 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,640,000 after buying an additional 88,743 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -228.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

