Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRKL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $45,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 44.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $93,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on BRKL shares. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

