Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bunge were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Bunge by 180.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Bunge Price Performance

BG stock opened at $103.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $128.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.52.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 25.43%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

