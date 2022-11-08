Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $9,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 567.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

BURL opened at $134.94 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $304.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.90 and its 200-day moving average is $151.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.74.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

