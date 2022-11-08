Callahan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,263.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,938 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,637 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375,927 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,023,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,135 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $910,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after buying an additional 6,915,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $923.56 billion, a PE ratio of 83.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.04 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.