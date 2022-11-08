Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Centrus Energy stock opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $88.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Centrus Energy

LEU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

In other Centrus Energy news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $359,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

