Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Sells $115,536.24 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $226.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $397.77.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.23.

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.