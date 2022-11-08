Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Sells $115,536.24 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance
Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $226.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $397.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.