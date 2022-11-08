Comerica Bank Acquires 345 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $189.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.16 and its 200-day moving average is $204.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $169.04 and a 52 week high of $286.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($8.99) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Enstar Group

(Get Rating)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.