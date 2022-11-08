Comerica Bank Buys 1,803 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 304,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 159,782 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 242.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 51,731 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $46.02.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.