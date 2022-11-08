Comerica Bank Buys Shares of 7,597 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.64.

APO opened at $63.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $78.11.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.37%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

