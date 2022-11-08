Comerica Bank Buys Shares of 99,010 Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 99,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRAB. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

