Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 146.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.67. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

