Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Westlake were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WLK. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter worth $27,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter worth $216,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Westlake by 33.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Westlake by 113.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Westlake from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Westlake in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.36.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $99.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.82. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $141.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.97%.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

