Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Comerica Bank increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $716.96 million, a P/E ratio of -153.24, a P/E/G ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.85. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $37.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

