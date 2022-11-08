Comerica Bank Has $303,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $129.10 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

