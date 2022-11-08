Comerica Bank Increases Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Datadog by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $111,785,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Datadog by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,533,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,751,000 after buying an additional 619,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Datadog by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,665,000 after buying an additional 360,371 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,389.60 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,182 shares of company stock worth $4,098,802 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DDOG. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

