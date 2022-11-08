Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 333.3% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $138.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 1.04. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $201.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.19.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

