Comerica Bank Invests $322,000 in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOUG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 180.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after buying an additional 1,267,323 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 638.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 691,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 598,105 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the first quarter worth $4,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,867,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,331,000 after buying an additional 399,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 778.1% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 298,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 264,539 shares in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

Shares of DOUG stock opened at 3.89 on Tuesday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 52-week low of 3.82 and a 52-week high of 12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $316.16 million and a PE ratio of 9.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is 4.48 and its 200 day moving average is 5.16.

Douglas Elliman Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Elliman

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Douglas Elliman’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other news, insider Richard Lampen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 4.55 per share, for a total transaction of 45,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,026,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 4,670,224.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Richard Lampen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 4.55 per share, for a total transaction of 45,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,026,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 4,670,224.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Liebowitz acquired 60,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 3.92 per share, for a total transaction of 235,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 374,701.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 278,000 shares of company stock worth $1,106,495 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

