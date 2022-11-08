Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 71,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 33,123 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 59,006 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Microelectronics Stock Performance
Shares of UMC stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03.
United Microelectronics Company Profile
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.
