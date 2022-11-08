Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in Tata Motors by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Tata Motors by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 18.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 7.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TTM opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. Tata Motors Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.68.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

