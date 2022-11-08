Comerica Bank Sells 375 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $460,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 68.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35,649 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,476,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,698 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $517.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.29. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($3.22). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Richard A. Edlin sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $210,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,600 shares in the company, valued at $700,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

