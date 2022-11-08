Comerica Bank Sells 450 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRLD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on World Acceptance from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

World Acceptance Price Performance

World Acceptance Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $67.17 and a twelve month high of $265.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.99. The company has a market capitalization of $444.51 million, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 18.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

