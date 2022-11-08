Comerica Bank Sells 700 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $44,320.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $44,320.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $492,817.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,620 shares of company stock valued at $766,918 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOG opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.08%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

