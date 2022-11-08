Comerica Bank Sells 918 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11,168.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 111,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 110,342 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 7,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.07.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

AMH opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.56.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

