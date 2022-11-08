CompoSecure (CMPO) versus Its Peers Financial Contrast

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) is one of 68 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CompoSecure to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of CompoSecure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of CompoSecure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CompoSecure and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure 10.97% -2.97% 20.49% CompoSecure Competitors -32.72% 17.84% 2.13%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 0 3 0 3.00 CompoSecure Competitors 231 1124 1653 57 2.50

CompoSecure presently has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 180.77%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 74.78%. Given CompoSecure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CompoSecure and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $267.95 million $13.51 million 2.31 CompoSecure Competitors $4.39 billion $857.64 million 4.34

CompoSecure’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CompoSecure. CompoSecure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

CompoSecure has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompoSecure’s rivals have a beta of 6.63, meaning that their average stock price is 563% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CompoSecure rivals beat CompoSecure on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

