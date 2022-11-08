Credit Suisse Group Increases Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $60.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.50.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $68.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.40. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 73.31%.

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 45.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 40.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 124.3% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.